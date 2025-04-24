Quavo Hopes To Become The Greatest Rapper-Turned-Actor Of All Time

Quavo recently voiced a talking shoe in the animated Sneaks film, and even contributed to its soundtrack. As such, we imagine there will be many more ways in which he will cross over his musical and cinematic talents.

But the former Migo has even larger ambitions in this arena than you might expect. TMZ Hip Hop spoke with him at the LAX airport, and they asked him if he thinks he can become the best rapper-turned-actor ever.

"I’m a great guy. Yes, sir," Quavo replied. When asked about Tupac Shakur, Queen Latifah, Will Smith, and Ice Cube, he had a simple answer: "They can’t f**k with me."

Quavo Filmography

For those unaware, the Georgia MC has a pretty extensive filmography up to this point when talking about the rapper-to-actor pipeline. For example, he has episode credits for TV shows like Atlanta, Narcos: Mexico, and Black-ish, plus a recent role alongside John Travolta in the 2025 film High Rollers. That's a sequel to 2024's Cash Out, also with Travolta, and follows previous movies like Savage Salvation in 2022 and Praise This in 2023.

In addition, Quavo has a few films in post-production to look forward to, specifically three according to TMZ Hip Hop. But he has a lot to remember fondly about his previous work, such as his role alongside Robert De Niro in Savage Salvation.

"I said what’s up to [Robert De Niro]," Huncho told Billboard back in 2021, per UPROXX. "I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took. And he was just like, ‘For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.’ It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom Dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude."