Quavo Hints At A Potential Collaboration With Young Thug & Future After Sharing BTS For "Trappa Rappa"

Quavo has been sharing a lot of music with his fans over the last year and he's taken some experimental detours along the way. Two of the most notable include "Tough" and "Georgia Ways." The former is a collaboration (first-time) with Lana Del Rey. It's a mixture of pop rap and country and finds the two multi-talents focusing on love, the former Migos member's come up and more. The latter single is an even more daring attempt at country by linking with two of his fellow Georgia music stars, Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan. On that record, they all talk about the pride they have in their respective hometowns. But for the most part he's been either recycling older ideas or improving on his current formula.

Speaking of which, we got some good ol' fashioned trap rap in this newest track from Quavo, "Trappa Rappa." He hopped on social media over the weekend to promote it online. We are still loving the meticulous, hard-hitting flows over the spacey and woozy instrumental. "🏚️🕷️🧙🏾‍♂️" he captioned the post on both X and Instagram. Those last two emojis happen to be important as it highlights who's in the video with him. The "spider" is Young Thug, perhaps a callback to "Metro Spider" off of HEROES & VILLAINS.

Is Quavo Dropping An Album In 2025?

Then, there's the "wizard" which ties in with Future and his 2019 project, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD. They are hanging out with Quavo in what appears to be some behind the scenes for the "Trappa Rappa" music video. While this could just be him encouraging everyone to check out the new single, we think this is a subtle hint. That being a future collaboration between the three of them.