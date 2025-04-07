Quavo Formally Announces First Single With Lil Baby In Nearly Seven Years

BY Zachary Horvath 1096 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
quavo
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 01: Quavo of the group Migos attends the Official Big Game Kick Off Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby+Gunna at Gold Room on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Lil Baby performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Believe it or not, it's really been that long since these two Atlanta luminaries have hopped on a track, but the drought is going to be over.

You would think that with Quavo and Lil Baby being from the same state and having lots of respect for each other, they would have a bevy of collaborations. However, the opposite is actually truer. The most recent occasion in which they were on a song together would be Fivio Foreign's "Big Drip." The track dropped back in 2020 and landed on the New York drill artist's album 800 BC. However, if you don't count that or any other song in which other MCs are included, then it goes back even further than that. The last instance in which it was just Huncho and his fellow Quality Control label mate would be back in 2018.

That year, the former Migos rapper dropped his first solo album, QUAVO HUNCHO, and included "LOSE IT." But the two modern-day Georgia icons are putting an end to that drought and updating their collaborative resume this Friday, April 11. That day, they are going to unleash their single "Legends." The "Trappa Rappa" talent made the formal announcement on his social media pages this weekend. "ATL 4/11 👀" Quavo captioned the mini carousel of billboards peppered around what we can only assume is downtown ATL.

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

Is Quavo Dropping An Album In 2025?

Per Hip-Hop Vibe, this is actually not the first time that Quavo has teased this collaboration with Lil Baby. On March 17, the now 34-year-old shared some BTS photos and videos the song's music video. We can assume that will accompany "Legends" the day it drops. One of the clips of them filming teased some of the audio, although it's hard to tell what they are rapping about.

However, we can probably predict it will be about their respective statuses in the game based on the title alone. Moreover, the music video finds them performing in front a massive garage of supercars. That all but hammers our prediction down even further. With this information being relayed to you, you are probably wondering if Quavo has another album coming. The answer to that is to be determined. He has dropped a lot of singles since 2023's Rocket Power and a rumored title of Satchamo has floated around the internet. Also, he's hinted at the possibility of a sequel to his and Travis Scott's Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. But overall, a new album remains hush hush for now.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.7K
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music Quavo Looks To Reunite With Travis Scott By Teasing "Huncho Jack 2" 882
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks Music Quavo Is Considering A "Huncho Jack" Sequel If Travis Scott Wants To Do It 3.8K
Travis Scott Quavo Collab Album Sequel Huncho Jack Hip Hop News Music Quavo Hints At Travis Scott Collab Album Sequel While Celebrating First's Success 734