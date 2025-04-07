Quavo Formally Announces First Single With Lil Baby In Nearly Seven Years

You would think that with Quavo and Lil Baby being from the same state and having lots of respect for each other, they would have a bevy of collaborations. However, the opposite is actually truer. The most recent occasion in which they were on a song together would be Fivio Foreign's "Big Drip." The track dropped back in 2020 and landed on the New York drill artist's album 800 BC. However, if you don't count that or any other song in which other MCs are included, then it goes back even further than that. The last instance in which it was just Huncho and his fellow Quality Control label mate would be back in 2018.

That year, the former Migos rapper dropped his first solo album, QUAVO HUNCHO, and included "LOSE IT." But the two modern-day Georgia icons are putting an end to that drought and updating their collaborative resume this Friday, April 11. That day, they are going to unleash their single "Legends." The "Trappa Rappa" talent made the formal announcement on his social media pages this weekend. "ATL 4/11 👀" Quavo captioned the mini carousel of billboards peppered around what we can only assume is downtown ATL.

Is Quavo Dropping An Album In 2025?

Per Hip-Hop Vibe, this is actually not the first time that Quavo has teased this collaboration with Lil Baby. On March 17, the now 34-year-old shared some BTS photos and videos the song's music video. We can assume that will accompany "Legends" the day it drops. One of the clips of them filming teased some of the audio, although it's hard to tell what they are rapping about.