quavo legends

Music
Quavo Formally Announces First Single With Lil Baby In Nearly Seven Years
Believe it or not, it's really been that long since these two Atlanta luminaries have hopped on a track, but the drought is going to be over.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 mins ago
