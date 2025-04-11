Quavo & Lil Baby Get Flashy In Music Video For "Legends"

Quavo and Lil Baby were rumored to have beef a few years ago, but if there was any friction at all, they have squashed it. On April 11, they dropped "Legends," their first collaboration with one another since 2018. At that time, Lil Baby was still finding his footing as a rapper. Quavo was at the very beginning of his solo career, as all three members of Migos released individual albums in 2018 and 2019. Seven years later, and both of them are certified. Lil Baby has been one of the hottest rappers out of Atlanta for years. Quavo's status as a former member of Migos made him a legend in the city. Which makes the title of their new collaborative effort all the more appropriate. To go along with the release of the single, Quavo and Lil Baby dropped a music video. It's full of all kinds of luxurious excess and what feels like dozens of women.