Quavo & Lil Baby Get Flashy In Music Video For "Legends"

BY Devin Morton 124 Views
Capitol Music Group's 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Lil Baby, CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Jody Gerson and Quavo attend Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Capitol Congress premiering new music and projects for industry and media on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)
Quavo and Lil Baby team up for the luxurious music video for "Legends" ahead of what feels like the release of a new Quavo album.

Quavo and Lil Baby were rumored to have beef a few years ago, but if there was any friction at all, they have squashed it. On April 11, they dropped "Legends," their first collaboration with one another since 2018. At that time, Lil Baby was still finding his footing as a rapper. Quavo was at the very beginning of his solo career, as all three members of Migos released individual albums in 2018 and 2019. Seven years later, and both of them are certified. Lil Baby has been one of the hottest rappers out of Atlanta for years. Quavo's status as a former member of Migos made him a legend in the city. Which makes the title of their new collaborative effort all the more appropriate. To go along with the release of the single, Quavo and Lil Baby dropped a music video. It's full of all kinds of luxurious excess and what feels like dozens of women.

The "Legends" music video depicts Quavo and Lil Baby in several places. The video opens with Lil Baby delivering his verse in a garage. There Lamborghinis in different colors, multiple G-Wagons, a yellow Rolls Royce Phantom, and other vehicles that you'll miss if you blink. Of course, he's surrounded by a ton of women as well. It transitions to Baby and Quavo racing around Atlanta. They go back and forth between those scenes quite a bit. Quavo also wants us to know his chains are real. He takes every chance to let them shine in a pool scene later, where he is once again surrounded by women. The video is a pretty staggering flaunting of wealth and status, befitting of a song called "Legends." Quavo has yet to announce a new album, but these latest singles suggest that he is probably not far away from doing so. Check out the video for "Legends" below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Answer Fans' Prayers And Release "luther" Music Video

Quavo & Lil Baby - "Legends" Music Video

