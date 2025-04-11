Quavo & Lil Baby Bury The Hatchet To Become "Legends"

Lil Baby and Quavo, alongside the Migos, have had a rumored feud since Lil Baby joined Quality Control in 2017.

Quavo reunites with Quality Control labelmate Lil Baby for “Legends,” a commanding new single that doubles as a victory lap. The second official Quavo release of 2025, the track continues to channel purpose into his music following a defining year. “Legends” doesn’t simply celebrate the wins—it memorializes the journey. The track pairs Quavo’s signature melodic cadence with Lil Baby’s precise, hard-hitting bars, creating a dynamic balance of reflection and bravado. It’s an ode to endurance, legacy, and hometown pride, steeped in the DNA of Atlanta hip-hop. Both artists trade verses like battle-scarred survivors who earned their place in rap’s upper echelon—not through shortcuts, but by surviving the storm.

Throughout the song, both rappers strike a tone of gratitude and defiance. Quavo nods to the ghosts of the past and the dreams that once felt unreachable. Lil Baby raps with laser focus, unfazed by distractions, zeroed in on what it takes to stay on top. Together, they build a narrative that resonates with anyone who’s climbed their way out of darkness and refused to let that pain define them.

“Legends” doesn’t beg for respect—it commands it. With the weight of experience behind every line, Quavo and Lil Baby reaffirm why they’re not just leaders in Atlanta’s scene, but essential voices in modern rap. Their chemistry feels effortless, but the message is clear: greatness is earned, not given. And the road to becoming a legend runs through sacrifice, scars, and an unrelenting belief in self.

"Legends" - Quavo & Lil Baby

Quotable Lyrics:

Hunnid million dollars, that ain't shit (To a hustler)
Pretty shit, I got 'em like in Lids (Yeah)
Sixty mill' in hunnids like I'm Nips
Me and white boys talkin' billies
Nitrate, brodie and some bullies
Pretty shit, I got her rockin' Audemaurs
Carbon fibre kitted, it's a spider

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
