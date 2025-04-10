Quavo Accused Of Using Ferrari Sculpture In Video Without Permission In New Lawsuit

Late last year, Quavo took to social media to tease what was to come in the new year with a promotion video, featuring a Ferrari sculpture by Daniel Arsham. While the video managed to build up anticipation among the former Migos member's fans, there was one person who wasn't happy with it. This is Arsham himself, who alleges that Quavo failed to obtain a license to use his work.

In a 14-page lawsuit filed in March, Arsham's legal team describes how the performer used his sculpture for his promo video. "The next day, Quavo, through his Instagram profile, posted a series of five images that are stills of the Infringing Video or appear to have been photographed contemporaneously therewith (the 'Infringing Post')," it also reads. "The images in the Infringing Post feature Quavo posing in front of the Work with the caption 'No the engine is not in the front n the back I jus carbon the finder!' In the Infringing Post, Quavo tagged Mr. Arsham’s Instagram handle, @danielarsham. Below are images of the Infringing Post."

Quavo Lawsuit

Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arsham is not only suing Quavo, but also Quality Control Music (QCM) and HYBE America for a staggering $320 million. "On information and belief, QCM had actual or constructive knowledge of the infringing activities complained of herein, participated materially in said activities, had the right and ability to control said activities, and stood to realize, have realized and continue to realize, a direct and indirect financial benefit therefrom," his attorneys allege.