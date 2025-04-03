Quavo Is Considering A "Huncho Jack" Sequel If Travis Scott Wants To Do It

Quavo and Travis Scott closed out 2017 with their collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, and now, seven years later, whispers of a sequel are gaining momentum. On Monday (July 8), Quavo teased fans by previewing an unreleased track with Travis while cruising on a sleek speedboat off the Miami coast. "Thinkin HJ2? Tag Jack," he wrote, fueling speculation about a long-awaited follow-up.

Fans erupted with excitement at the prospect of Huncho and La Flame reuniting. The comments section lit up with anticipation, with one fan writing, "Things I would do for them to run this back 7 years later," while another called the original an "underrated classic." Released in December 2017, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho featured 13 tracks and guest appearances from Quavo’s Migos counterparts Offset and Takeoff, who tragically passed away in 2022. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, moving 90,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Huncho Jack 2

Quavo and Travis Scott have a well-established chemistry, having worked together on several notable tracks. Their collaborations span from Migos’ "Kelly Price" and "Give No Fxk" to their respective solo efforts like "Oh My Dis Side" and "Rerun." Their synergy also extends to high-profile collaborations, including Major Lazer’s "Know No Better," Drake’s "Portland," Kanye West’s "Champions," and Lil Baby’s "Hats Off."