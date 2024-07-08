Quavo Looks To Reunite With Travis Scott By Teasing "Huncho Jack 2"

Quavo really wants "HJ2" to happen.

Quavo and Travis Scott are one of the elite duos in the trap rap space. Over the past decade, these two Southern hip-hop artists have delivered time and time again. You have tracks like "Oh My Dis Side", "pick up the phone", "Sloppy Toppy", and "Kelly Price", as well as countless others. The first of those collaborations really had a lot of listeners captivated by their incredible chemistry and it had people thinking what they could sound like on a full project. Well, they went for it all in December 2017, leaving off an early present under the Christmas tree with Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

The tape has since eclipsed one billion plus streams overall since its release almost seven years ago. Memorable cuts from it include "Dubai S***", "Motorcycle Patches", and "Black & Chinese". When that milestone was reached late last year, Quavo commented under the Our Generation Music post about it, hinting at the possibility of a sequel. "That’s tuff next one loadin….. battery 🔋", the former Migo wrote. To our knowledge, Scott has not been too vocal about this, but the Atlanta native sure is.

Quavo Looking To Run It Back With Travis?

The Rocket Power rapper has recently been stirring the pot once again on his Instagram. The first video sees Quavo on his jet ski while listening to "Go" from their collab tape. He captioned the story post, "HJ2". Then, he shared another message on the IG feed asking his fans to "Tag Jack!" as he continues to wrestle with this idea. "Thinkin HJ2 ?", he said. Him and Scott have not made a song with just the two of them since "RERUN" from the former's solo debut album. Overall, though, their most recent work on track came last summer with "Ring Ring", which also had CHASE B, Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign.

What are your thoughts on Quavo hinting at a possible reunion with Travis Scott for a Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho part two? Do you think their time has passed as a duo, or do you still need this? What are your favorite tracks from their 2017 collaborative tape?