50 Cent Continues To Terrorize Rick Ross While Touring In Canada

BYAlexander Cole1067 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
50 Cent never stops.

50 Cent is easily one of hip-hop's biggest legends. Overall, he is still touring and showcasing his immense talent. Moreover, he still has an iconic catalog full of club bangers that still ring off, to this day. However, throughout his career, Fif has found himself at the center of various feuds. He has never shied away from going at it with other artists, and that will likely never change. In fact, he is constantly re-engaging in feuds that are seemingly over and done with.

One feud that he loves to revisit is his beef with Rick Ross. These two do not like each other, although Fif has seemingly been getting the last laugh as of late. Overall, this is mostly thanks to the fact that Rick Ross and his crew were beaten up in Vancouver. This was all in conjunction with Rozay playing "Not Like Us" while in Canada. It led to real-world consequences, and 50 Cent has been making some jokes, ever since.

Read More: 50 Cent's Twitter Hacker Makes $720K In Minutes With Crypto Scam

50 Cent Vs. Rick Ross

For instance, 50 Cent was recently in Canada where he decided to pour some salt in Ross' wound. Throughout the video above, Fif can be seen asking the crowd why they did what they did to Ross. He was even asking individual crowd members if it was them who laid down the beats. The crowd was cheering at every moment, and it was yet another example of how 50 Cent has never been above being the pettiest person in a room.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that 50 Cent has been going too far as it pertains to Rick Ross? When do you think Fif will let up, if ever? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 50 Cent's Friend Meets With Meek Mill's Camp To Apologize For Dissing Him

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square GardenMusic50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Getting Jumped By Drake Fans In Canada15.8K
50 cent meek millMusicMeek Mill & 50 Cent's Beef, Revisited: A Timeline Of Events4.4K
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino HollywoodMusicRick Ross Seems To Shade 50 Cent Again By Meeting Kenneth McGriff Jr.5.0K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation3.7K