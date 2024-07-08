50 Cent Continues To Terrorize Rick Ross While Touring In Canada

50 Cent never stops.

50 Cent is easily one of hip-hop's biggest legends. Overall, he is still touring and showcasing his immense talent. Moreover, he still has an iconic catalog full of club bangers that still ring off, to this day. However, throughout his career, Fif has found himself at the center of various feuds. He has never shied away from going at it with other artists, and that will likely never change. In fact, he is constantly re-engaging in feuds that are seemingly over and done with.

One feud that he loves to revisit is his beef with Rick Ross. These two do not like each other, although Fif has seemingly been getting the last laugh as of late. Overall, this is mostly thanks to the fact that Rick Ross and his crew were beaten up in Vancouver. This was all in conjunction with Rozay playing "Not Like Us" while in Canada. It led to real-world consequences, and 50 Cent has been making some jokes, ever since.

50 Cent Vs. Rick Ross

For instance, 50 Cent was recently in Canada where he decided to pour some salt in Ross' wound. Throughout the video above, Fif can be seen asking the crowd why they did what they did to Ross. He was even asking individual crowd members if it was them who laid down the beats. The crowd was cheering at every moment, and it was yet another example of how 50 Cent has never been above being the pettiest person in a room.