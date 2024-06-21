50 Cent's Twitter Hacker Makes $720K In Minutes With Crypto Scam

According to 50 Cent, he has no association with $GUNIT.

Earlier today, 50 Cent's Twitter/X account published various Tweets about a new meme coin called "$GUNIT." According to him, however, he had been hacked. He took to Instagram shortly after to clear things up, revealing that whoever was behind the hack made $720K in only half an hour. "My Twitter was hacked I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did made $720,000 in 30 minutes," he wrote. The mogul also shared screenshots of various Tweets from fans who had previously suspected he was hacked.

Fif's comments section is now flooded with fans expressing shock over the apparent rug pull, or claiming that they were suspicious of the hacker's Tweets the second they saw them. "People fell for it and lost money smh," one Instagram user says. "720 bands in a half hour is cr*zyy," someone else writes.

50 Cent Clears Things Up

Others are urging fellow users to be cautious of scams like this in the future and to always do research before investing in Crypto. After all, this is far from the first time something like this has happened. Last month, for example, Rich The Kid's Twitter account was also hacked. Similarly, the hacker promoted a cryptocurrency scheme and ended up scamming fans out of a lot of money.