50 Cent Accused Of Skipping Deposition In Microphone Throwing Case

50 Cent is a busy man. Between selling documentaries to Netflix and squashing beefs with Tyler Perry, the rapper apparently forgot about his court date. 50 was sued by Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain for allegedly throwing a microphone at her during a 2023 performance. Monegain made several attempts to get the rapper in court for a deposition. According to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, however, 50 Cent has missed all of them. The latest of these deposition dates was set for June 13.

Monegain's legal team have reportedly asked 50 Cent for a convenient deposition date multiple times. He has not provided them with one, and did not appear at the aforementioned June 13 date. Monegain's team is now requesting the court's help in getting the rapper to show up. A motion was filed to order 50 to appear before a judge on the rescheduled date of August 5. "Due to the pendency of the August 5, 2024, mediation date," the document read. "An Order compelling [50] to sit for deposition and provide testimony must be made forthwith." Monegain is seeking $5K in sanctions.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The incident that spawned the lawsuit happened on August 3, 2023. Bryhana Monegain attended 50 Cent's show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She claimed that the rapper noticed his mic was malfunctioning during his performance, and promptly threw it into the crowd. Monegain then stated that the microphone struck her in the face, causing lasting injuries. She not only claimed that the microphone incident caused her emotional distress, due to medical bills, but specific, painful, physical injuries as well. The court documents state that the Power 106 host suffered a "concussion, a forehead laceration and bruises to her body."