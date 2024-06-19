50 Cent Checks BMF Co-Founder Southwest T For Meeting With Enemy's Son

BYZachary Horvath2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Performs At BC Place
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
50 never plays games with anyone.

50 Cent has some choice words for Southwest T. The BMF (Black Mafia Family) co-founder crossed enemy lines over Father's Day weekend, as he met up with Kenneth McGriff Jr., who is the son of Kenneth McGriff Sr. (aka Supreme). The former drove "nine hours" to see Southwest T and gift him some apparel. For context, the latter had allegedly try to organize the murder of 50 Cent back in the early 2000s when he got hit nine times. The G-Unit mastermind caught wind of this link-up due to a commenter on Instagram sharing similar disdain for Southwest T's switch-up.

So, as 50 Cent normally does, he hopped on his keyboard and sent a pretty hilarious but threatening message to T, according to AllHipHop. "Hey I know T feel like he is not making the money @lilmeechbmf is making but I thought they would all be happy for him", he begins. "It’s not like I didn’t help your family make millions. Cool when STARZ start suggesting the wrong moves, I’m simply going to sit and watch. Don’t worry you will be off the air in no time."

Read More: The Game Sparks Heated Debate Online After Posting Photos With His Daughter

50 Cent Sends A Shot At Southwest T

Outside of the hatred that 50 has for the McGriff family, this is also in relation to the BMF television series that he executive produced. It follows the drug trafficking and money laundering operation of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory back in the 1980s. Lil Meech, the son of "Big Meech", plays his dad in the program.

What are your thoughts on the warning shot from 50 Cent toward Southwest T? Do you think that this is a great move by Fif, why or why not? What do you think Southwest T is up to by linking with the enemy? Could you see this escalating any further? If so, what do you see the worst-case scenario being? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 50 Cent. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: DJ Mustard Reveals How Long It Took Him To Make Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Beat

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino HollywoodMusicRick Ross Seems To Shade 50 Cent Again By Meeting Kenneth McGriff Jr.2.9K
50 Cent In Concert - Brooklyn, NYMusic50 Cent & Fat Joe Fans Anticipate Trouble After Unexpected Link-Up5.2K
Graham Denholm/Getty ImagesMusic50 Cent Demands Money For BMF Co-Founder Southwest T After Prison Release47.0K
Amanda Edwards & Bennett Raglin/Getty ImagesMusic50 Cent Enforces Deadline For Irv Gotti To Pay BMF11.4K