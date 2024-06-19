50 Cent Checks BMF Co-Founder Southwest T For Meeting With Enemy's Son

50 never plays games with anyone.

50 Cent has some choice words for Southwest T. The BMF (Black Mafia Family) co-founder crossed enemy lines over Father's Day weekend, as he met up with Kenneth McGriff Jr., who is the son of Kenneth McGriff Sr. (aka Supreme). The former drove "nine hours" to see Southwest T and gift him some apparel. For context, the latter had allegedly try to organize the murder of 50 Cent back in the early 2000s when he got hit nine times. The G-Unit mastermind caught wind of this link-up due to a commenter on Instagram sharing similar disdain for Southwest T's switch-up.

So, as 50 Cent normally does, he hopped on his keyboard and sent a pretty hilarious but threatening message to T, according to AllHipHop. "Hey I know T feel like he is not making the money @lilmeechbmf is making but I thought they would all be happy for him", he begins. "It’s not like I didn’t help your family make millions. Cool when STARZ start suggesting the wrong moves, I’m simply going to sit and watch. Don’t worry you will be off the air in no time."

50 Cent Sends A Shot At Southwest T

Outside of the hatred that 50 has for the McGriff family, this is also in relation to the BMF television series that he executive produced. It follows the drug trafficking and money laundering operation of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory back in the 1980s. Lil Meech, the son of "Big Meech", plays his dad in the program.