Starz renewed 50 Cent’s hit TV series based on the Black Mafia Family for another season weeks after season 2 debuted.

Big Meech and Southwest T’s story will continue in a third season, Variety reports. The announcement came on Tuesday as Starz revealed BMF became the most socially engaged drama across all networks during the weekend it debuted. Following a highly anticipated return, the show reached 4.1 million multiplatform viewers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Steve Harris, Demetrius Flenory Jr, Caresha Brownlee, Myles Truitt, Da’Vinchi and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attend the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ)

The show became an immediate favorite upon its release. Prior to the season 2 debut, Fif announced a series of spin-offs. It’s unclear if the spin-offs will drop before the third season.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” Fif announced. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from BMF. It’s BMF Immortal.”

Following Starz’s announcement of a third season, 50 Cent hit Instagram to confirm the BMF universe.

“BMF is on fire season 3 here we go,” he said. “Spin offs on the way BMF IMMORTALS 1,2,and 3.

Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said they want to further expand the story of the Flenory brothers.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Busby. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

