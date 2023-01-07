It’s a big week for TV fans and G-Unit riders alike. 50 Cent recently announced that his Starz series Black Mafia Family (or BMF) will receive three new spinoff series. Moreove, this comes hot off of another TV announcement from the hip-hop and media mogul. Recently, he spoke to Big Boy about upcoming music in an interview and said he’s developing an 8 Mile show.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

However, back to his Starz efforts, 50 made the announcement during the Season 2 premiere of BMF at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood the night of Thursday, January 5th. According to Variety, fans can expect at least three new shows to expand the BMF universe.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” Fif stated. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from ‘BMF.’ It’s ‘BMF’ immortal.”

Meanwhile, this followed the announcement that 50’s contract with Starz ended. Furthermore, the TV network has long worked with the Queens icon, from BMF to multiple series in his Power universe. Last October, the “In Da Club” MC inked a deal with media company Luisd Media for a three-project partnership.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” he expressed. “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

However, don’t let 50’s TV success distract you from the fact he’s still a high-in-demand rapper, and that fans are waiting on new music from him this year. In an interview with Big Boy, he said that Eminem turned down an $8 million offer to perform at the World Cup. According to Fif, he was also a part of that deal, but he’s more excited about releasing a new album with the help of Slim Shady and Dr. Dre.

