It’s looking to be a massive 2023 for 50 Cent. His “green light gang” continues o dominate the television arena, but fans have asked the mogul when he will return to music. Fif teased that in 2023, the world will receive new tunes, and while speaking with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, he revealed a few plans he has for the future.

“I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” said Fif. Big Boy questioned if Em was aware of his idea. 50 Cent confirmed he’s already spoken with the Detroit icon about the series.

Eminem sitting in junkyard in a scene from the film ‘8 Mile’, 2002. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The surprise announcement caused a firestorm of questions. “We in motion,” Fif added. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100.

50 Cent also said, “I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

Recently, TMZ caught up with 8 Mile star Mekhi Phifer and asked if there would ever be a sequel to the 2002 film. Phifer thwarted any hopes.

“Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make it a classic, no reason to fool around with it.” He further stated, “It could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either.”

Elsewhere in Big Boy’s interview with 50 Cent, he detailed what fans can expect in 2023. According to Fif, as soon as he revealed his plans for new music, the phone calls poured in.

“I got a text from Em that he had already spoke to [Dr. Dre] and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” Fif said. “This is my process. I’ll go make something, the best music I can get my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have some. Always has.”

“He’ll be playing it, it’s his song on the record. He’ll be like, ‘Take that off here. This gon’ be good. Watch.'”

