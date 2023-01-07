Slim Shady’s one of the most successful and profitable names in hip-hop, but even he missed out on some major bags sometimes. In a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent revealed that Eminem rejected an $8 million offer to perform at last year’s World Cup. Moreover, the offer came after the two performed alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

According to Fif, organizers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar reached out to his and Eminem’s teams to sign the on to perform.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about the World Cup,” the Queens mogul stated. “They had a budget of $9 million for it. So they was gonna give— I would have took one, Big. Then the other eight would have been for Em.”

Meanwhile, 50 said that if anybody was interested in a one-and-done, they’d do “the biggest live sporting event in the world.” If the FIFA World Cup won’t cut it, what could?

Still, once they made the offer, 50 Cent called Em’s manager Paul Rosenberg to talk it over. Ultimately, they turned it down. While it seems likely, there’s no telling whether the news got directly to the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

“I called and spoke to Paul and everybody around him,” 50 said. “They was like, ‘He’s not gonna do it.’”

However, they didn’t show such hesitation when discussing a TV show adaptation of Eminem’s hit movie, 8 Mile.

“I wanna bring — I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” Fif stated. Also, he told Big Boy that the prospect is already “in motion.”

“It’s gonna be big,” he went on to state. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 10… I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

What do you think of Eminem turning down $8 million's worth of a World Cup performance?

