Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup today, and Drake won big as a result. It was a nail-biting game between the two soccer titans, going to extra time and a shootout. While France’s powerhouse Kylian Mbappé scored thrice, Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi scored two of their seven total goals to secure the win. The Canadian artist bet $1 million on the Latin American country’s victory, and casino streamer Roshtein matched it for France.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi, Captain of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy following his team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“@roshtein my bet is in for tmrw @stake,” Drake wrote via Instagram on a screenshot of his bet. While both bet a million, Drake’s payout was $2,750,000, while Roshtein’s (real name Ishmale Schwartz) was $100,000 more. When Schwartz posted his bet, he wrote “Oui monsieur @champagnepapi vive la France @stake.”

While this ended up going great for the 6 God, many thought that he infected Argentina with the “Drake curse.” Moreover, he built a reputation for associating with teams that end up losing, even though there are always exceptions. However, it’s not hard to see why it’s become a thing. In October, Drake bet on FC Barcelona to beat Real Madrid, which was unsuccessful. The team even wore a special jersey as part of their Spotify partnership that featured the OVO owl.

After Drizzy posed with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero for a picture, they lost the Champions League. In other sports, the trend also lines up. The Clemson Tigers won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, yet Drake wore an Alabama hoodie before the match. Also, there’s the case of once-undefeated boxer Anthony Joshua. He lost for the first time in his professional career against Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019 after getting the Toronto rapper’s support.

What we know for sure is that Drake will keep winning. He announced recently that he’ll be going on tour next year, which is sure to get fans ecstatic.

What do you think of the World Cup and Drake’s bet? Did you put up money for your team and how did that turn out? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in sports, music, high risks, and the highest rewards.

