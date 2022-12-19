Lionel Messi has created some separation between himself and Ronaldo in the GOAT conversation. Messi came through and won his first World Cup on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over France. The Argentinian superstar scored two goals in the match, as well as a penalty to help seal the deal.

For Argentinians, this was a huge victory. It is their first World Cup victory in 36 years, and fans are elated. Overall, it was an amazing match, with Messi going toe-to-toe against Kylian Mbappe. Additionally, it was one of the most entertaining final games ever seen.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their sons celebrate following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi Receives Support From His Family

Throughout the World Cup, Messi received a ton of support from his wife Antonella, and their three kids. Antonella was a fixture at every single match as she could be seen with a nervous demeanor. You could tell this meant a lot to her, and her reactions said it all.

However, Antonella had every reason to celebrate on Sunday. In numerous pictures, Messi’s longtime partner could be seen with their three kids, enjoying every single moment of the win. Overall, it was a huge moment for the Messi family, and they will always remember this moment.

Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi celebrates the first goal of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

For Messi fans, yesterday was magical, and that will never change. At this point, it is safe to say that Messi is the GOAT of soccer. Hopefully, the Ronaldo fans out there can finally see the light on this issue.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with his Antonella Roccuzzo wife and children after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

