Just like the rest of us, Stephen A. was watching the World Cup Final yesterday. If you paid any attention to the game, you would know it was probably the best final ever played. Regardless of the sport, this was an incredible display of superstar talent that had us on the edge of our seats.

Overall, if you didn’t like the final, it’s because you were rooting for France. For neutral observers, this was simply a treat. People will be raving about this final for years to come, and with good reason. Stephen A. Smith will be one of those people, as he was stunned by what he was watching.

Stephen A. Smith attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Stephen A. Reacts

On today’s episode of First Take, Smith got to speak on the World Cup Final, and just how amazing it was to witness. Typically, Smith isn’t much of a soccer fan. His interests skew towards sports like basketball, football, and occasionally baseball and boxing. However, he couldn’t help but praise the most recent display of soccer excellence.

In the clip below, Smith breaks down how this World Cup was special because it had two superstars going at it. Lionel Messi scored two goals to lead his team to a victory, while Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick, despite the loss. Stephen A. felt like it was this superstar vs. superstar showdown that made the game so compelling.

.@stephenasmith looked back on a spectacular World Cup final 🤩



“They gave the world a treat. … It was one of the greatest events I’ve ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/YWiO9jhskj — First Take (@FirstTake) December 19, 2022

Overall, it is very hard to argue with this assessment. When the best players give their best effort, more people are going to watch. No to mention, Mbappe and Messi are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain which made the game that much more fun.

Let us know what you thought of the World Cup Final, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]