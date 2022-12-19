Yesterday, the World Cup was capped off by a massive game between Argentina and France. This was a showdown between two Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Early on, Argentina led 2-0, however, a pair of goals from Mbappe tied it up, forcing extra time.

From there, Messi scored his second goal of the game to take a 3-2 lead. Overall, it seemed like the game was over. However, once again, Mbappe scored to tie it on a penalty kick. This eventually forced penalties, where Argentina was finally able to close it all out.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and team celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

World Cup Celebration

This victory is Messi’s first at the World Cup. Quite frankly, many fans felt like he needed this win in order to grab GOAT status from Ronaldo. At this point, it is hard to argue against Messi. Following his big win, however, he did take to Instagram where he offered a message to his fellow Argentinians.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!” Messi began. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!”

There is no doubt that this is the greatest moment of Messi’s career. He scored two goals in the final match and even had a goal in the penalty shootout. Not to mention, this might be the greatest Finale in any sport, ever.

Let us know what you thought of the World Cup Final, in the comments down below. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]