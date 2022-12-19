Salt Bae gained prominence just a few years ago thanks to the viral clip of him sprinkling salt on some steak. His real name is Nusret Goekce, and his fame has skyrocketed since the viral moment. Overall, he is someone who has benefitted greatly from social media. Additionally, his restaurant has become a hot spot for those who want an exceptionally expensive meal.

As it turns out, Salt Bae was at the World Cup on Sunday where Argentina played France in the Final. Of course, by now you all know that Argentina took the win by a score of 4-3 in penalty kicks. Following this win, Salt Bae showed up on the field where he took numerous photos with the World Cup trophy.

Nusret Goekce, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Fans Have Had Enough Of Salt Bae

In numerous videos posted to social media, it became clear that Salt Bae was overstaying his welcome on the pitch. He was pestering numerous players for photos, all while touching and kissing the trophy, which is against FIFA rules. Additionally, players like Lionel Messi seemingly wanted nothing to do with him.

As for fans on Twitter, the reception towards Salt Bae was very much the same. Many seem to think that his fame and success are completely undeserved. Furthermore, others found his insistence on getting a photo to be disrespectful.

“Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character,” one Twitter user wrote. “Who slaps a world cup trophy like it’s a piece of meat? Weirdo!” another said.

Salt Bae is so fcking annoying. I would never forgive the internet for making that man famous. https://t.co/PYbOilx4AN — うちは (@ayyydaniela) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae is such a loser and the biggest clout chaser pic.twitter.com/fgxvaObRIe — ty*er 🇫🇷 (@tminus60secs) December 19, 2022

That Salt bae fella is such a weirdo. Why he’s famous I’ll never know pic.twitter.com/IMjloQs7gI — fingaldinz (@fingaldinz) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character https://t.co/ayGWEFkEzZ — Terry, Daley ⭐️⭐️ (@T_Daley) December 18, 2022

Salt Bae has become one of the cringiest dog shite social media influencers to ever exist.



Who slaps a world cup trophy like it's a piece of meat? Weirdo! 🤡 https://t.co/X9uWGQ7tGi — Jason (@Patman1991) December 19, 2022

Fcking absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. Atleast Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi https://t.co/CJzyHZXFes pic.twitter.com/25K4i1k0Ge — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) December 18, 2022

Let us know what you think of this latest “controversy,” in the comments down below. Furthermore, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sports world.

