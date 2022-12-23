Salt Bae has been catching a ton of flack as of late. The infamous restaurant owner who goes by the real name Nusret Gokce, was present during the World Cup Final celebrations. For some odd reason, the man kept trying to take photos with the Argentinian superstars.
Overall, it was a very bad look for the man as he came across as a clout chaser. No one likes it when people do this, and overall, you can’t help but feel some second-hand embarrassment. Regardless, the whole display had people wondering how he ended up on the field.
FIFA Reacts To Salt Bae
According to reports, a reporter named Tariq Panja was able to get a comment from FIFA about Salt Bae’s antics. Of course, FIFA has made it clear that only winners of the World Cup should be allowed to touch it. With that in mind, it seems like FIFA is going to be taking a good look at what happened Sunday.
“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken,” the organization explained.
In the following tweets below, you can see how people felt about the restauranteur. For the most part, he is being heavily roasted, and it is pretty well-deserved. He went out there and acted like he won something, which is grounds for social media ridicule.
Hopefully, something like this never happens again. After all, it is annoying to the players who worked so hard to achieve their glory. Additionally, it makes FIFA look completely unserious.
