Salt Bae has been catching a ton of flack as of late. The infamous restaurant owner who goes by the real name Nusret Gokce, was present during the World Cup Final celebrations. For some odd reason, the man kept trying to take photos with the Argentinian superstars.

Overall, it was a very bad look for the man as he came across as a clout chaser. No one likes it when people do this, and overall, you can’t help but feel some second-hand embarrassment. Regardless, the whole display had people wondering how he ended up on the field.

Nusret Goekce, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

FIFA Reacts To Salt Bae

According to reports, a reporter named Tariq Panja was able to get a comment from FIFA about Salt Bae’s antics. Of course, FIFA has made it clear that only winners of the World Cup should be allowed to touch it. With that in mind, it seems like FIFA is going to be taking a good look at what happened Sunday.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken,” the organization explained.

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

In the following tweets below, you can see how people felt about the restauranteur. For the most part, he is being heavily roasted, and it is pretty well-deserved. He went out there and acted like he won something, which is grounds for social media ridicule.

Salt Bae when Argentina won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ztpjJYBVRn — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 19, 2022

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae trying to catch up with that bus to get another selfie pic.twitter.com/8xkab1WdNF — … (@_199KhanIm) December 20, 2022

This guy was so embarrassing… get a life bro #saltbae pic.twitter.com/hw3czqLafc — S-A-C (@UnwantedxSoul7) December 20, 2022

Hopefully, something like this never happens again. After all, it is annoying to the players who worked so hard to achieve their glory. Additionally, it makes FIFA look completely unserious.

