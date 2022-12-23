Salt Bae’s faced extensive backlash since the World Cup. Now, one of hip-hop’s premium festivals is banning him from attending their upcoming L.A. event.

Rolling Loud issued a statement on Friday announcing the ban of the chef from their March festival in Los Angeles. Though it’s likely just a joke, Rolling Loud joins other establishments in barring the viral figure from attending their events.

“We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March,” a statement from their Instagram reads.

The statement comes after the U.S. Open Cup banned him from attending the finals in 2023. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final,” they wrote.

Soccer fans have expressed their frustration with him for storming the pitch after Argentina’s win. He held and kissed the World Cup while pestering a slew of the team’s players, like Messi, for pictures.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Nusret Goekce, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The World Cup finally responded to Salt Bae’s actions in a statement on Thursday where they denied allowing him onto the pitch. They explained that only World Cup winners and heads of state have the authority to touch the trophy during the closing ceremony.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on 18 December,” said a statement from the world soccer’s governing body. They said they will be taking “appropriate internal action.”

So far, Salt Bae hasn’t responded to any of the controversy surrounding his actions on Sunday. However, he continued to post a string of photos and videos on Instagram from his trip to the World Cup. World soccer’s governing body didn’t suggest that they’d ban Salt Bae, though it seems like he’s happy with getting as close as he did to the trophy.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Salt Bae at the World Cup.