Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and his brand is bigger than ever right now. Of course, Drake has the OVO imprint, which is known for its iconic owl logo. From music to streetwear, the OVO brand is alive and well, with tons of new activations on the way.

Drake has always been a huge fan of the sports world, and his OVO logo has been found on Toronto Raptors jerseys in the past. Now, however, the legendary owl will be placed on an FC Barcelona jersey this weekend as the soccer team takes on Real Madrid at El Clasico.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

El Clasico is one of the biggest events of the year when it comes to soccer. Barcelona and Real Madrid are two iconic soccer clubs, and El Clasico always draws millions of eyeballs. With that being said, Drake’s logo will be all over this year’s event, and it’s all because he became the first artist to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams.

Drake posted a photo of the jersey on his Instagram account, and as you can see down below, it is an incredibly impressive piece of apparel. It just goes to show that OVO is a global brand that won’t be losing its momentum, anytime soon.

Let us know what you think of the jersey, in the comments down below.