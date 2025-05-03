The Travis Scott x FC Barcelona collaboration is officially here, and it’s making waves far beyond the pitch. Dropping ahead of one of soccer’s most iconic rivalries, this limited-edition jersey blends sport, music, and fashion into a single statement.

It’s the sixth special kit released by Spotify and Barca, and arguably the boldest yet. FC Barcelona will debut the Travis Scott jersey during El Clásico on May 11, facing off against Real Madrid. A week later, FC Barcelona Femení will wear the same kit in their final match of the Liga F season.

Also, the maroon and blue top features the Cactus Jack logo front and center, merging Travis’ sonic identity with one of football’s most historic clubs. It’s a jersey designed to be seen, remembered, and talked about.

Overall, beyond the jersey, the capsule includes a full lineup of gear: sweats, caps, scarves, and a vintage-style soccer ball.

Travis Scott x FC Barcelona

Only 1,899 jerseys will be released, a nod to Barca’s founding year. They drop May 2 at select Barca locations in Spain, with a wider release on Scott’s website coming May 9.

Adding to the hype, Travis will headline a private concert in Barcelona on May 10, making him the first artist in the Spotify partnership to perform live as part of a jersey release. Past collaborators like Drake and Rosalía got the shirt, but only Travis gets the stage.

This collaboration doesn’t just celebrate a game. It captures a cultural moment. It’s fashion, music, and sport intersecting in real time. And based on the photos, the jersey’s clean lines, dark tones, and bold logos match the energy perfectly.

Expect this one to move fast, and spark plenty of conversation. This release shows how far the worlds of sport and music have come together. What used to be two separate lanes now intersect on the global stage.