Travis Scott Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” Set For May Drop

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” could launch on May 16, 2025. Built for rugged movement and street-ready versatility, this pair is the latest installment in Scott’s expanding Nike catalog.

The colorway blends muted blue, cream, and chocolate brown in a design that feels equal parts trail shoe and fashion statement. Branding like the backwards Swoosh and Cactus Jack logos adds signature flair. With earthy tones and weathered textures, the silhouette sticks close to Scott’s design language while introducing new energy to the Field Jaxx line.

Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike continues to evolve in fresh directions. After a run of standout Jordan collaborations, the Houston artist has expanded his creative vision to lesser-known silhouettes. The Field Jaxx, originally a football trainer, now steps into lifestyle territory.

The updated design combines utility and nostalgia, reflecting Scott’s ongoing influence on what modern sportswear looks like. It’s not just hype driving these drops, it’s the storytelling behind them. The photos above showcase the “Leche Blue” colorway from multiple angles, highlighting its aggressive outsole, layered upper, and desert-inspired palette.

Overall, with more colorways likely on the way, this latest pair signals Travis Scott and Nike are still just getting started.

This Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx features a canvas and suede upper in creamy beige, soft blue, and rich chocolate tones. Also, the signature midfoot strap blends seamlessly with the layered paneling. Cactus Jack branding appears on the medial side, tongue, and insole.

Further, corduroy details line the collar, adding depth and warmth. A sculpted brown midsole and rugged rubber outsole give the shoe a trail-ready edge. The heel has a playful smiley face logo, while Scott’s reversed Swoosh stands out on each side.