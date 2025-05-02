Travis Scott Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” Set For May Drop

BY Ben Atkinson 139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-nike-zoom-field-jaxx-leche-blue-sneaker-news
Image via @yankeekicks
The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” drops soon, blending trail-ready design with signature Cactus Jack flair.

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” could launch on May 16, 2025. Built for rugged movement and street-ready versatility, this pair is the latest installment in Scott’s expanding Nike catalog.

The colorway blends muted blue, cream, and chocolate brown in a design that feels equal parts trail shoe and fashion statement. Branding like the backwards Swoosh and Cactus Jack logos adds signature flair. With earthy tones and weathered textures, the silhouette sticks close to Scott’s design language while introducing new energy to the Field Jaxx line.

Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike continues to evolve in fresh directions. After a run of standout Jordan collaborations, the Houston artist has expanded his creative vision to lesser-known silhouettes. The Field Jaxx, originally a football trainer, now steps into lifestyle territory.

The updated design combines utility and nostalgia, reflecting Scott’s ongoing influence on what modern sportswear looks like. It’s not just hype driving these drops, it’s the storytelling behind them. The photos above showcase the “Leche Blue” colorway from multiple angles, highlighting its aggressive outsole, layered upper, and desert-inspired palette.

Overall, with more colorways likely on the way, this latest pair signals Travis Scott and Nike are still just getting started.

Read More: First Look At The Air Jordan 4 RM “Grimace”

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” Release Date

This Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx features a canvas and suede upper in creamy beige, soft blue, and rich chocolate tones. Also, the signature midfoot strap blends seamlessly with the layered paneling. Cactus Jack branding appears on the medial side, tongue, and insole.

Further, corduroy details line the collar, adding depth and warmth. A sculpted brown midsole and rugged rubber outsole give the shoe a trail-ready edge. The heel has a playful smiley face logo, while Scott’s reversed Swoosh stands out on each side.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” will be released on May 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. 

Read More: Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Gets Vibrant On-Foot Reveal

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Iowa Sneakers New "Limelight" Colorway For Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx 376
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Sneakers On-Foot Photos Surface Of Nike Zoom Field Jaxx x Travis Scott "Leche Blue" 167
Travis-Scott-Nike-Zoom-Field-Jaxx-Limelight-HQ3072-300-Release-Info-1 Sneakers Travis Scott's Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Limelight" Could Be Dropping Soon 284
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Sneakers Travis Scott's New Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Gets Detailed Look In "Leche Blue" 692