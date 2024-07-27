Travis Scott Wears Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue"

Travis Scott is certainly a fan of the Jaxx.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a baby blue leather base, with prominent sail overlays with a large sail strap over the laces. Further, a brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides, matching the sole and the laces. While we don't have detailed photos, Travis and Nike's branding is almost certainly featured on the sneakers.

Travis Scott has once again taken the sneaker world by storm, revealing a fresh "Leche Blue" colorway of his signature Nike Zoom Field Jaxx on Instagram . This latest drop showcases a bold mix of colors that perfectly captures Travis's unique style. The sneaker combines his signature brown with sail and a striking light blue, creating a look that's both edgy and effortlessly cool. Fans went wild at the sight of these kicks, and it's easy to see why. The "Leche Blue" colorway adds a fresh twist to the Zoom Field Jaxx, blending earthy tones with a splash of color that demands attention.

