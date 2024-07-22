Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Sail” Gets Official Images

Travis is taking on a new silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Sail” will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers take on a very cohesive color scheme, drowned in the fashionable "sail" color. A strap covers the laces and a Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, Travis Scott's branding is on the heels.

The "Sail" colorway is versatile, making it a perfect addition to any sneaker collection. It's a fresh take on the typical collaboration, focusing on quality and style rather than bold logos. As anticipation builds for this release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see how the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx stands out with its unique features. This collaboration marks a new direction, showcasing the shoe's potential in both performance and fashion. Keep an eye out for the drop—it's sure to be a sought-after release that blends Travis Scott's influence with Nike’s innovative design.

