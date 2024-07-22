Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Sail” Gets Official Images

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx is set to make waves with its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott in the new "Sail" colorway. This release features an all-sail color scheme, offering a clean and sophisticated look. The only contrast comes from the white midsole, adding subtle depth to the design. Unlike previous Travis Scott collaborations, this pair doesn't include a reversed Swoosh. The branding is minimal, keeping the focus on the sleek silhouette of the Zoom Field Jaxx. This understated approach highlights the shoe’s design and functionality. The collaboration emphasizes simplicity and elegance, appealing to fans of both Travis Scott and Nike.
The "Sail" colorway is versatile, making it a perfect addition to any sneaker collection. It's a fresh take on the typical collaboration, focusing on quality and style rather than bold logos. As anticipation builds for this release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see how the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx stands out with its unique features. This collaboration marks a new direction, showcasing the shoe's potential in both performance and fashion. Keep an eye out for the drop—it's sure to be a sought-after release that blends Travis Scott's influence with Nike’s innovative design.
"Sail" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx x Travis Scott
The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers take on a very cohesive color scheme, drowned in the fashionable "sail" color. A strap covers the laces and a Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, Travis Scott's branding is on the heels.
Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Sail" will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.
