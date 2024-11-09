On-Foot Photos Surface Of Nike Zoom Field Jaxx x Travis Scott "Leche Blue"

More photos of this big release.

Travis Scott is making waves in the sneaker community once again with the release of his "Leche Blue" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx colorway. On-foot photos have now surfaced, offering a closer look at this bold new design. The sneakers combine Travis’s signature brown with sail and vibrant light blue, creating an effortlessly cool, yet edgy look. The "Leche Blue" colorway adds a fresh twist to the Zoom Field Jaxx, mixing earthy tones with a striking pop of color that is sure to capture attention.

Whether you're a dedicated fan of Travis Scott or a sneakerhead on the hunt for something unique, these sneakers are sure to make an impression. The design channels Travis’s signature style, merging streetwear vibes with a touch of high fashion. The combination of materials and colors gives the shoes a distinct flair that sets them apart. More than just footwear, the "Leche Blue" edition is a statement piece in itself. With his impeccable taste for trendsetting, Travis Scott has once again delivered a hit with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in this eye-catching colorway.

"Leche Blue" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and matching brown midsole. The uppers are made of a baby blue leather base, highlighted by prominent sail overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. A brown Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides, matching the sole and laces. Travis and Nike’s branding appear on the tongues and heels.