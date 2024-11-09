On-Foot Photos Surface Of Nike Zoom Field Jaxx x Travis Scott "Leche Blue"

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Oct 22, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; American songwriter Travis Scott before the game between the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn images
More photos of this big release.

Travis Scott is making waves in the sneaker community once again with the release of his "Leche Blue" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx colorway. On-foot photos have now surfaced, offering a closer look at this bold new design. The sneakers combine Travis’s signature brown with sail and vibrant light blue, creating an effortlessly cool, yet edgy look. The "Leche Blue" colorway adds a fresh twist to the Zoom Field Jaxx, mixing earthy tones with a striking pop of color that is sure to capture attention.

Whether you're a dedicated fan of Travis Scott or a sneakerhead on the hunt for something unique, these sneakers are sure to make an impression. The design channels Travis’s signature style, merging streetwear vibes with a touch of high fashion. The combination of materials and colors gives the shoes a distinct flair that sets them apart. More than just footwear, the "Leche Blue" edition is a statement piece in itself. With his impeccable taste for trendsetting, Travis Scott has once again delivered a hit with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in this eye-catching colorway.

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro Goes All-White For “All-Star 2.0”

"Leche Blue" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and matching brown midsole. The uppers are made of a baby blue leather base, highlighted by prominent sail overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. A brown Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides, matching the sole and laces. Travis and Nike’s branding appear on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Is Wrapped In A Gold Serpent

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...