Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Teams Up With Travis Scott On New "Light Chocolate" Look

Travis' new silhouette is here.

Travis Scott's latest venture into sneaker design shines with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" colorway. The design combines sail and brown hues, presenting a classic yet contemporary look. Crafted from high-quality materials, these sneakers promise both comfort and durability, making them as functional as they are stylish. Their subtle color palette enhances versatility, allowing them to fit various styles and occasions. For those seeking something unique, the "Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx stands out as an exceptional choice.

This colorway captures Travis Scott's continued impact on both street style and sneaker culture, providing everyday utility with a touch of luxury. Sneaker enthusiasts and Scott's fans are eagerly awaiting this release, anticipating it to be a transformative addition to their collections. The "Light Chocolate" colorway isn't just a shoe; it's a statement of style that showcases Scott's distinctive flair combined with Nike's innovative design. With official photos now available, keep an eye out for this highly anticipated launch in the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx lineup.

"Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a coordinating midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from sail leather with white and sail overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. Moreover, a brown Nike Swoosh on the sides matches the sole and sock liner. Branding from Nike on the tongues and Travis Scott on the heels finalize the design. Overall, these sneakers reflect the unique Travis Scott style.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

Image via Nike