Officially Revealed: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Making Huge Return

All systems are a go for this drop.

Official on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" have been unveiled, and the sneaker community is buzzing with excitement. Set for a bold comeback in November 2024, this release closely replicates the legendary 1988 original. The "Black Cement" colorway features a sleek black leather upper paired with iconic cement grey detailing. Classic elephant print overlays on the toe and heel add timeless flair, while red accents on the tongue, eyelets, and Jumpman logo provide a striking pop of color.

What sets this release apart is its focus on authenticity. The 2024 version remains true to the '88 design, including the nostalgic "Nike Air" branding on the heel—a detail sneakerheads have eagerly awaited. This isn’t just another reissue; it’s a celebration of a silhouette that has made a lasting impact on sneaker culture. With the release date approaching, the anticipation for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" is at an all-time high. This drop is more than just new footwear; it’s a tribute to a classic that continues to influence style and culture. We're all set for the release!

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a gray, textured rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The signature elephant print embellishes the toebox and heel, a hallmark detail of the Air Jordan 3. Constructed from black leather, the upper includes perforations near the laces for extra breathability. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel completes the design. Returning with genuine OG '88 specifications and original packaging, these shoes will be widely available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" will be released on November 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

Image via Nike