Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Nightmare Before Christmas" Lights Up The Holiday Season

Booker is still channeling spooky vibes in his sneakers.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker’s signature sneaker, is ready to make a festive statement with its upcoming "Nightmare Before Christmas" colorway. Set to drop just before Christmas, this edition captures the spirit of the beloved holiday classic. The shoe boasts an all-white look that exudes a sleek and clean aesthetic. This minimalist design is accented with black stitching details, reminiscent of Jack Skellington’s iconic appearance. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring both style and durability.

The white base provides a perfect canvas for the striking black accents, which enhance the shoe's overall appeal. Devin Booker’s signature logo is subtly integrated, adding a personal touch to the design. As a part of the holiday collection, the "Nightmare Before Christmas" colorway is more than just a sneaker; it’s a celebration of creativity and style. This release perfectly blends Booker’s on-court performance with a nod to the whimsical world of Tim Burton’s classic film. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Devin Booker alike are eagerly anticipating this unique drop. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game this holiday season with the Nike Book 1 "Nightmare Before Christmas."

"Nightmare Before Christmas" Nike Book 1

The sneakers showcase a semi-translucent white rubber sole and a matching midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of a white leather base, with more matching overlays. The Nike Swoosh features black stitches around it, a Jack Skellington detail. Orange BOOK branding is on the tongues and "Chapter One" is on the heels in a spooky font.