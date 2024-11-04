"Arctic Pink" Joins The Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY Collaboration

Awake NY is taking the sneaker world by storm.

The Air Jordan 5 is ready to make waves with its upcoming "Arctic Pink" colorway, which has just received a mockup. This fresh design features a striking combination of pink, silver, and black, giving a modern twist to the classic silhouette. The sneaker showcases a predominantly pink upper made from premium materials, ensuring both durability and style. What sets this release apart is the meticulous attention to detail, with silver accents contrasting beautifully against the pink base, enhancing the overall design and adding a lively flair. The iconic Jumpman logo appears alongside the branding from Awake NY, making this pair a must-have for fans of both the brand and sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 5 is celebrated for its unique design elements, including signature mesh paneling and a reflective tongue. The "Arctic Pink" colorway retains these beloved features while introducing a fresh aesthetic. Blending sophistication with street style, this sneaker is ideal for both on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink." As anticipation grows, this colorway promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for this drop; it’s sure to turn heads.

"Arctic Pink" Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY

The sneakers feature an icy blue semi-translucent rubber sole combined with a black midsole that showcases silver fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from pink leather, paired with matching overlays. Further, pink netting adorns the sides, accompanied by pink laces. Awake NY and Jordan branding are located on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

