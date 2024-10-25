Awake NY Is Joining Forces With The Air Jordan 5

Awake NY takes on another Jordan silhouette.

The Air Jordan 5 is set to make a statement with its upcoming collaboration with Awake NY. This new colorway features a sleek combination of black and blue, adding a modern twist to the classic silhouette. The shoe showcases a predominantly black upper crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and style. What makes this collaboration special is the attention to detail. The blue accents pop against the black base, enhancing the overall design and giving it a vibrant edge. The iconic Jumpman logo is present, along with Awake NY branding, making this pair a must-have for fans of both the brand and sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 5 is known for its unique design elements, including the signature mesh paneling and reflective tongue. This new colorway maintains those beloved features while incorporating a fresh aesthetic. With its blend of sophistication and street style, this sneaker is perfect for both on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY. As excitement builds, this collaboration promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for this release; it’s bound to turn heads.

Air Jordan 5 x Awake NY

Mockup via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature an icy blue semi-translucent rubber sole combined with a black midsole that showcases silver fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from black leather, paired with matching overlays. Further, black netting adorns the sides, accompanied by black laces. Awake NY and Jordan branding are located on the sides and heels, as well as the tongues featuring blue.