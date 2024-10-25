"Jade Horizon" Brings A New Take On The Air Jordan 4 RM

A stunning light jade colorway for the AJ4RM.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to shine with its upcoming "Jade Horizon" colorway, a women's exclusive release. This iteration features a light jade hue that adds a fresh and calming touch to the classic silhouette. The combination of jade and sail creates a soft, elegant look that stands out while remaining versatile for everyday wear. Crafted with premium materials, the upper showcases a blend of suede and textile that enhances both style and comfort. The signature Air Jordan 4 details, such as the iconic mesh paneling and plastic wings, remain intact, maintaining the shoe's legendary design.

The sail midsole adds a classic contrast, while the visible Air unit ensures comfort and support during wear. The "Jade Horizon" colorway is perfect for those looking to express their individuality. Its unique palette blends modern fashion with timeless appeal, making it an excellent choice for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Jade Horizon" will become a must-have for those who appreciate both style and comfort. Keep an eye out for this release, as it's sure to make a statement in any collection.

“Jade Horizon” Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a sail rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from jade leather, accented by more jade overlays. Jade laces and a jade tongue complete the pristine design. A Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while sail Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Jade Horizon" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike