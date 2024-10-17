Step Into Nature With The New Air Jordan 4 RM "Earth" Colorway

A new women's exclusive coming this spring.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is making its debut with the upcoming "Earth" colorway, a women’s exclusive that combines style and sophistication. This new model retains the classic elements of the original Air Jordan 4 while introducing remastered features for enhanced comfort and durability. The "Earth" colorway showcases a rich brown upper crafted from a blend of premium leather and soft suede. The deep hues evoke a natural aesthetic, perfect for those who appreciate earthy tones. This is complemented by a sail rubber sole that adds a fresh contrast to the overall design.

The silhouette features the iconic Air Jordan 4 design elements, including the signature mesh panels and plastic wing eyelets, which enhance both aesthetics and functionality. This model not only pays homage to the Jordan legacy but also offers modern updates. Whether you're hitting the court or stepping out for a casual day, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Earth" ensures you do so in style. As anticipation builds for its release, this sneaker is set to become a must-have addition for fans of the brand and sneaker collectors alike.

"Earth" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers come with a sail rubber sole and midsole, complete with a Nike Air bubble for added comfort. Further, the uppers are made from brown suede, complemented by additional brown overlays in various materials. Brow laces and a matching tongue further enhance the sleek color scheme. The tongues feature Jordan Brand branding, while the heels are marked with "Nike Air" branding in sail, adding a subtle but striking contrast to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Earth” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike