Air Jordan 4 RM “Canyon Rust” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set for an exciting release with the new "Canyon Rust" colorway. This iteration showcases a sleek upper that blends white, sail, and black tones, creating a striking visual contrast. The canyon rust rubber sole adds a unique touch to the design. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM offers both style and durability. The white and sail sections of the upper provide a clean, classic look, while black accents enhance the overall design with a bold contrast.

This colorway retains the iconic elements of the Air Jordan 4, including the Jumpman logo and signature mesh detailing. These features reflect Jordan Brand's commitment to quality and style. The remastered (RM) version of this silhouette emphasizes renewed craftsmanship. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Canyon Rust" colorway. Its blend of classic and modern design elements makes it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. Whether for athletic performance or casual wear, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Canyon Rust" stands out as a must-have.

These sneakers feature a canyon rust rubber sole paired with a sail midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from sail leather, complemented by black suede overlays. They also include black laces and a black tongue. A sail Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue, while Nike Air branding adorns the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Canyon Rust” will be released at some point this summer, likely in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

