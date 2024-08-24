Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Sail” Officially Unveiled

Photos of the adult pair have now surfaced.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for an exciting release in the "Black/Sail" colorway. This version sports a sleek black base that gives it a timeless and versatile look. The sail midsole provides a striking contrast, adding depth to the overall design. Sail TPU wings further enhance the shoe's distinctive style, combining function with flair to make this sneaker truly stand out. The Air Jordan 4 RM retains its iconic silhouette, celebrated for its durability and comfort. This colorway perfectly blends elegance with sportiness, making it a must-have for a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts.

The cushioned insole promises superior comfort for all-day wear, making this pair as functional as it is stylish. Fans of the Air Jordan line are eagerly awaiting this release, with the "Black/Sail" combination expected to be a popular pick. Its clean design and premium materials make it a standout addition to any collection. Be sure to mark your calendars for the launch date, as the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black/Sail" is set to make a significant impact in the sneaker scene. Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish pair, perfect for those looking to elevate their sneaker game.

"Black/Sail" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers come with a sail and black rubber sole, complemented by a sail midsole featuring a visible Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from premium black leather, highlighted by both black suede and sail overlays. Black laces and a matching black tongue, adorned with a red Jumpman logo, add to the sleek design. The look is finished off with Nike Air branding on the heels, tying together this classic yet modern style.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Sail” is going to drop later this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike