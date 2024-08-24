Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cobalt Bliss” (GS) Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson32 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A perfect pair for the fall.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to release in a fresh "Cobalt Blue" colorway, designed specifically for grade school sizes. This upcoming edition brings a vibrant and energetic look to the classic silhouette, making it a must-have for younger sneaker enthusiasts. The design features a crisp white leather base that provides a clean canvas for the bold accents. Cobalt blue leather overlays dominate the design, adding a striking contrast against the white base. These bright blue elements wrap around the shoe, giving it a lively and dynamic appearance.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cobalt Blue" retains all the iconic features of the original, including the signature Swoosh and the Jordan wings logo on the collar. The mid-top design offers both style and comfort, ideal for everyday wear. With its bold color and classic design, the "Cobalt Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to be a popular choice in the grade school lineup. This release combines heritage with fresh style, making it a standout sneaker.

Read More: Air Jordan 17 Low “University Blue” Officially Unveiled

"Cobalt Bliss" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a cobalt blue rubber sole and a white midsole. Further, the uppers are made up of a white and leather base, with cobalt blue leather overlays. Also, the Swoosh is cobalt blue leather with a white Wings logo above. Finally, this pair is a Grade School exclusive, so only GS sizes will be available on drop day.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cobalt Bliss” (GS) will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Wider Release Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...