Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cobalt Bliss” (GS) Gets Official Images

A perfect pair for the fall.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to release in a fresh "Cobalt Blue" colorway, designed specifically for grade school sizes. This upcoming edition brings a vibrant and energetic look to the classic silhouette, making it a must-have for younger sneaker enthusiasts. The design features a crisp white leather base that provides a clean canvas for the bold accents. Cobalt blue leather overlays dominate the design, adding a striking contrast against the white base. These bright blue elements wrap around the shoe, giving it a lively and dynamic appearance.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cobalt Blue" retains all the iconic features of the original, including the signature Swoosh and the Jordan wings logo on the collar. The mid-top design offers both style and comfort, ideal for everyday wear. With its bold color and classic design, the "Cobalt Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to be a popular choice in the grade school lineup. This release combines heritage with fresh style, making it a standout sneaker.

"Cobalt Bliss" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a cobalt blue rubber sole and a white midsole. Further, the uppers are made up of a white and leather base, with cobalt blue leather overlays. Also, the Swoosh is cobalt blue leather with a white Wings logo above. Finally, this pair is a Grade School exclusive, so only GS sizes will be available on drop day.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cobalt Bliss” (GS) will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike