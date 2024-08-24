Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Gold/Taupe” Officially Revealed

A clean blend of earthy colors.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is back with an eye-catching "Team Gold/Taupe" colorway. This upcoming release brings together a stylish mix of tones that’s perfect for any sneaker collection. The colorway features a combination of Light Orewood Brown, khaki, and taupe leather, creating a balanced and earthy palette. The upper is crafted from high-quality leather, with Light Orewood Brown as the base color. Khaki overlays add depth and contrast, while taupe accents tie the whole design together. This blend of colors gives the sneaker a versatile look, making it easy to pair with a variety of outfits.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is known for its timeless silhouette, and this colorway stays true to that heritage while adding a fresh twist. The mid-top design offers both style and support, perfect for casual wear or making a statement on the streets. The "Team Gold/Taupe" edition also features the iconic Air Jordan wings logo on the collar, a nod to its rich legacy. This release is set to be a standout for those who appreciate subtle yet sophisticated colorways. Whether you're a long-time Jordan fan or new to the game, the "Team Gold/Taupe" Air Jordan 1 Mid is a must-have addition.

"Team Gold/Taupe" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a team gold rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers are made up of a sail and team gold leather base, with khaki and taupe leather overlays. Also, the Swoosh is team gold leather with a taupe Wings logo above. The insoles of the sneaker are also team gold and feature a Jordan Jumpman logo. This sneaker is a WMNS exclusive, so only women's sizing will be available when they are released.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Gold/Taupe” will be released sometime this September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike