Fall Vibes In The New Air Jordan 1 Mid “Khaki”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Khaki" features a stylish combination of neutral tones and premium materials. The upper is composed of smooth leather and suede, with khaki taking center stage. Brown leather accents create a sharp contrast against the soft khaki, adding depth to the design. A dark brown hue appears on the collar and branding, complementing the earthy tones of the shoe. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is embossed on the collar, while the Swoosh is crafted from leather, offering a clean, polished look. The shoe sits on a beige midsole, with a dark outsole that grounds the color scheme.

The mix of khaki and brown gives the sneaker an outdoorsy vibe, while the use of premium materials ensures durability and comfort. The subtle combination of colors makes this pair versatile, and suitable for both casual wear and athletic use. Also, this upcoming release adds to the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 Mid lineup, known for its sleek silhouette and timeless appeal. Sneakerheads and fans of the Jordan brand will be excited to add this colorway to their collections. Further, keep an eye out for this release, as it’s sure to be a hit for those who appreciate understated elegance.

"Khaki" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a khaki midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a khaki leather base with khaki suede overlays. Also, a dark brown Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in darker brown, above the Swoosh. Brown laces complete the design. Finally, brown Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Khaki" will be released sometime in early 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike