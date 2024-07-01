Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Army/Neutral Olive” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A new take on the Dunk Low.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is about to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its upcoming "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" colorway. This release features a dark green suede base, offering a rich and sophisticated look. Khaki suede overlays provide a striking contrast, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The dark green suede is particularly eye-catching with embedded gems, adding a touch of luxury and uniqueness. One of the standout elements of this release is the branding. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" showcases branding in a gothic typeface. This detail gives the sneaker a distinctive and edgy aesthetic.

The overall design maintains the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, known for its comfort and durability. The shoe's construction ensures a snug fit, while the midsole offers excellent cushioning for all-day wear. The outsole provides superior traction, making it suitable for various activities. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low promises to blend style and functionality seamlessly. Keep an eye out for this luxurious and unique addition to the Nike lineup, as it is sure to be a highly sought-after pair.

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

"Dark Army/Neutral Olive" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an olive suede, with gems embedded onto the toebox and sides. Further, khaki suede makes up the overlays and the Nike Swoosh on the side. The Nike branding on the tongues and heels is in a gothic font, adding a new look to these shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Army/Neutral Olive” is going to be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Gets New Release Details

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low “Smoke Grey” Officially Revealed3.6K
Nike-Air-Max-90-Neutral-Olive-FB9657-200-4SneakersNike Air Max 90 “Neutral Olive” Dropping This Spring641
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Khaki/Denim Turquoise” Officially Unveiled728
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-Craft-Celadon-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Celadon” Official Photos Revealed441