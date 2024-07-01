Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Army/Neutral Olive” Officially Unveiled

A new take on the Dunk Low.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is about to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its upcoming "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" colorway. This release features a dark green suede base, offering a rich and sophisticated look. Khaki suede overlays provide a striking contrast, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The dark green suede is particularly eye-catching with embedded gems, adding a touch of luxury and uniqueness. One of the standout elements of this release is the branding. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" showcases branding in a gothic typeface. This detail gives the sneaker a distinctive and edgy aesthetic.

The overall design maintains the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, known for its comfort and durability. The shoe's construction ensures a snug fit, while the midsole offers excellent cushioning for all-day wear. The outsole provides superior traction, making it suitable for various activities. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The "Dark Army/Neutral Olive" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low promises to blend style and functionality seamlessly. Keep an eye out for this luxurious and unique addition to the Nike lineup, as it is sure to be a highly sought-after pair.

"Dark Army/Neutral Olive" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an olive suede, with gems embedded onto the toebox and sides. Further, khaki suede makes up the overlays and the Nike Swoosh on the side. The Nike branding on the tongues and heels is in a gothic font, adding a new look to these shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Army/Neutral Olive” is going to be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike