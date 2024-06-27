Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A new big-name collaboration coming 2025.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn "Olive Flak" will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black leather base, with more black overlays. Further, subtle white details are on the sides and add some depth to the sneaker. Finally, minimal white branding is on the sides and heels.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in an exciting collaboration with Comme des Garçons . Comme des Garçons, a renowned Japanese fashion label founded by Rei Kawakubo, is known for its avant-garde designs and innovative approach to fashion. This collaboration was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, creating significant buzz. The pair features a mostly black color scheme, exuding sophistication and elegance. Subtle white branding on the heel and tongue adds a touch of contrast without overpowering the design. The black leather upper maintains the classic Air Force 1 silhouette, known for its durability and timeless appeal.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.