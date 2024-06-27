Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.
A new big-name collaboration coming 2025.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in an exciting collaboration with Comme des Garçons. Comme des Garçons, a renowned Japanese fashion label founded by Rei Kawakubo, is known for its avant-garde designs and innovative approach to fashion. This collaboration was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, creating significant buzz. The pair features a mostly black color scheme, exuding sophistication and elegance. Subtle white branding on the heel and tongue adds a touch of contrast without overpowering the design. The black leather upper maintains the classic Air Force 1 silhouette, known for its durability and timeless appeal.

The minimalist design aligns with Comme des Garçons’ signature style, focusing on simplicity and high-quality materials. The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s iconic sole provides excellent traction and comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and fashion-forward outfits. This collaboration combines the best of both brands, merging Nike’s athletic heritage with Comme des Garçons’ fashion-forward aesthetic. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike are eagerly awaiting this release. Overall, keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons collaboration.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black leather base, with more black overlays. Further, subtle white details are on the sides and add some depth to the sneaker. Finally, minimal white branding is on the sides and heels.

