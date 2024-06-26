Nike Air Max Dn “Olive Flak” Release Date Revealed

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Yet another colorway coming very soon.

Prepare to elevate your sneaker collection with the Nike Air Max Dn in its fresh "Olive Flak" colorway. This new iteration features an olive upper that brings a bold and distinctive vibe to the silhouette. Paired with a sleek black base, the design exudes modern sophistication. The monochromatic look adds a touch of understated luxury, ensuring versatility for any occasion. Lace up with confidence and step into the future with the Air Max Dn's innovative design and advanced technology.

Built for performance, the Air Max Dn in "Olive Flak" offers lightweight comfort and responsive cushioning, delivering optimal support whether you're navigating the streets or hitting the gym. Embrace the simplicity and style of the Air Max Dn in this timeless new colorway as it becomes a standout in your sneaker rotation. Overall, don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history with the Nike Air Max Dn in "Olive Flak". This new silhouette has already become an incredibly popular shoe.

"Olive Flak" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean summit white Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from an all-olive material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. A small red Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and black details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Olive Flak” will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

