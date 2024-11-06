Nike Air Max Dn To Showcase Classic "Bred" Colorway

The Bred colorway is never going to go away.

The Nike Air Max Dn is making waves with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This new sneaker combines contemporary design elements with the classic "Bred" palette, which has long been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The colorway features a sleek black base that is accented by vibrant red details. Constructed with a breathable mesh upper, the Air Max Dn ensures comfort and support, making it an ideal choice for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The bold red accents highlight the iconic Nike Swoosh and the Air Max branding, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the sneaker. This colorway is not just about looks; it also incorporates Nike's latest cushioning technology for maximum comfort and responsiveness. With its fusion of style and function, the Nike Air Max Dn "Bred" is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Fans of the brand will appreciate the balance of heritage and modernity in this release. Keep an eye out for the official launch of this exciting new sneaker, as it is sure to make a significant impact in the sneaker community.

"Bred" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole with a clean black Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from an black and red material. A small black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and red details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Bred” will be released later this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike