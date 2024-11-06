LeBron James Doubles Up With Monopoly On Nike LeBron 22 “Deep Royal Blue”

This could be a long-term partnership.

The Nike LeBron 22 is set to make a splash with its new "Deep Royal Blue" colorway, created in collaboration with Monopoly. This signature sneaker for LeBron James showcases a striking design that merges basketball performance with playful elements from the classic board game. The rich deep royal blue upper features intricate patterns that resemble Monopoly's iconic design, making these shoes visually captivating. Accentuating the vibrant blue, golden details elevate the sneaker's aesthetic, offering a luxurious touch. The collaboration highlights LeBron's influence both on and off the court.

The LeBron 22's advanced cushioning and support technology ensure optimal performance, making it perfect for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. This "Deep Royal Blue" edition stands out not only for its design but also for its connection to fun and nostalgia. As the release date approaches, fans are eager to get their hands on this exclusive pair. With its combination of LeBron's iconic style and Monopoly's playful charm, the Nike LeBron 22 "Deep Royal Blue" is poised to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for this exciting drop!

"Deep Royal Blue" Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a dark blue rubber sole along with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a deep royal blue material, featuring a luxury pattern featured on the Monopoly board. Further, a large Swoosh is outlined in gold. Additionally, a smaller gold Swoosh is located on the sides. Moreover, more gold accents can be found on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On FIre reports that the Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly “Deep Royal Blue” is releasing on November 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike