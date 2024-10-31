LeBron James' Signature Nike LeBron 22 Unveiled In "Monopoly" Colorway

A vibrant and creative take on the LeBron 22.

The Nike LeBron 22 is gearing up for its much-anticipated release, with the special “Monopoly” colorway standing out as one of the highlights. This collaboration between Nike Basketball and the iconic board game combines elements from both brands into a unique design. Official photos have emerged, showcasing the “Monopoly” edition, which features a clean white base adorned with playful Monopoly money graphics across the upper, adding a fun twist to the sneaker. A bold Metallic Silver Swoosh contrasts sharply against the white background, extending across the panels to the heels.

Green accents outline the Swoosh and highlight LeBron’s signature on the heels, enhancing the overall look. The elegant Purple hue wraps around the tongue, laces, collar, and liner, introducing a sophisticated touch to the design. Additionally, a Metallic Blue Swoosh is displayed on the lateral side, complemented by the Monopoly label. The rubber outsole showcases vibrant Green and Yellow hues, completing the distinctive aesthetic of this collaboration. As excitement builds for the launch, the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” is set to be a must-have for sneaker collectors and basketball fans alike.

"Monopoly" Nike LeBron 22

Image via Nike

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” will now be released on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike