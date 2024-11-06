Air Jordan 11 Low Celebrates The “Year Of The Snake”

Jordan Brand continues to celebrate CNY.

The Air Jordan 11 Low is making a striking return with its upcoming "Year of the Snake" colorway, set to release in spring 2025. This new edition pays tribute to the Chinese zodiac, showcasing a unique design that highlights the elegance of the snake. The color scheme features a pristine white upper, which offers a clean and sophisticated look. What sets this sneaker apart is the grey snakeskin detailing that wraps around the mudguard. This distinctive element adds a luxurious touch while paying homage to the snake's graceful appearance.

The combination of textures enhances the overall design, making it visually captivating. Classic Air Jordan elements, such as the translucent outsole and signature Jumpman logo, remain prominent, ensuring the shoe stays true to its heritage. The "Year of the Snake" edition is not just about style; it embodies the cultural significance behind the design. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating this release, as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the official launch, as this Air Jordan 11 Low is sure to turn heads when it hits the shelves.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 11 Low

The sneakers feature a sail, semi-translucent rubber sole, and a summit white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a football grey leather base, with grey snakeskin overlays. Further, the pair features more grey details as the laces and tongue.