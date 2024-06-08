The Air Jordan Year Of The Snake Collection Is Coming in Spring 2025

Jordan unveils it's plans for CNY 2025.

Air Jordan is set to mark the 2025 Chinese New Year with a unique "Year of the Snake" collection. This special edition release features a diverse lineup of five distinct styles, each thoughtfully crafted to reflect the snake's symbolism of transformation, elegance, and mystery. The collection masterfully merges traditional Chinese motifs with modern athletic aesthetics, resulting in a striking blend of cultural and contemporary design. Among the standout pieces in this celebratory collection are the Tatum 3, 1 Low OG, and 11 Low.

Additionally, the collection includes three women's exclusives: the Air Jordan 1 Low SE, Jordan Legacy 312 Low, and Air Jordan 5. Each sneaker is designed to capture the essence of the Year of the Snake, eagerly awaited by collectors and sneaker enthusiasts. These sneakers are characterized by their intricate patterns, rich textures, and vibrant colors. Every detail is carefully considered to reflect the snake’s agility and allure, making a bold statement in both fashion and function.

"Year Of The Snake" Collection

Air Jordan's 2017 CNY Collection. Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Jordan Brand’s dedication to quality and innovation shines through in the "Year of the Snake" collection. These sneakers transcend their function as mere footwear, serving as wearable art that celebrates both cultural heritage and contemporary style. Fans of the brand will appreciate the meticulous design and thoughtful details that make each pair unique. In essence, the "Year of the Snake" Collection honors tradition while embracing modern design. This collection is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate cultural artistry.

Here are the following pairs that Jordan Brand will release as part of the collection:

Jordan Tatum 3 “Year of the Snake” ($125)

($125) Jordan Legacy 312 Low WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($125)

($125) Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($125)

($125) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Snake” ($160)

($160) Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($200)

($200) Air Jordan 11 Low “Year of the Snake” ($190)