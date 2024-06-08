The Air Jordan Year Of The Snake Collection Is Coming in Spring 2025

BYBen Atkinson351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Jordan unveils it's plans for CNY 2025.

Air Jordan is set to mark the 2025 Chinese New Year with a unique "Year of the Snake" collection. This special edition release features a diverse lineup of five distinct styles, each thoughtfully crafted to reflect the snake's symbolism of transformation, elegance, and mystery. The collection masterfully merges traditional Chinese motifs with modern athletic aesthetics, resulting in a striking blend of cultural and contemporary design. Among the standout pieces in this celebratory collection are the Tatum 3, 1 Low OG, and 11 Low.

Additionally, the collection includes three women's exclusives: the Air Jordan 1 Low SE, Jordan Legacy 312 Low, and Air Jordan 5. Each sneaker is designed to capture the essence of the Year of the Snake, eagerly awaited by collectors and sneaker enthusiasts. These sneakers are characterized by their intricate patterns, rich textures, and vibrant colors. Every detail is carefully considered to reflect the snake’s agility and allure, making a bold statement in both fashion and function.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed

"Year Of The Snake" Collection

Air Jordan's 2017 CNY Collection. Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Jordan Brand’s dedication to quality and innovation shines through in the "Year of the Snake" collection. These sneakers transcend their function as mere footwear, serving as wearable art that celebrates both cultural heritage and contemporary style. Fans of the brand will appreciate the meticulous design and thoughtful details that make each pair unique. In essence, the "Year of the Snake" Collection honors tradition while embracing modern design. This collection is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate cultural artistry.

Here are the following pairs that Jordan Brand will release as part of the collection:

  • Jordan Tatum 3 “Year of the Snake” ($125)
  • Jordan Legacy 312 Low WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($125)
  • Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($125)
  • Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Snake” ($160)
  • Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Year of the Snake” ($200)
  • Air Jordan 11 Low “Year of the Snake” ($190)

Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year”4.9K
Day19SneakersTop 10 Sneakers Of 20236.9K
Air-Jordan-1-Mid-Distressed-Smoke-Grey-FJ3448-001-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Smoke Grey” Officially Unveiled1393
Air-Jordan-2-Low-Chicago-Twist-FD4849-106-4SneakersAir Jordan 2 Low WMNS “Chicago Twist” Officially Revealed904